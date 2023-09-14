Your source for CHS news

Foods symbolize meaning of Rosh Hashanah

Math Club begins to prepare for upcoming competitions

Ella Guo
September 14, 2023

Math Club began on Aug. 31 and will continue to meet every Thursday after school in Room A319. To start off the school year, club sponsor Joseph Broman explained new changes implemented as Math Club shifts to focus on problem-solving more so than hosting math competitions and other activities. Broman said that math activities will be split between Math Club, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society) and Indy Integirls this year.

“We split off to Math Honors Society, they’ll be handling more of the non-competition things. (In Math Club) We’ll focus on (outside) competitions and competition preparations while in Mu Alpha Theta, the honors society will be working on the speaker series and hosting middle school math competitions, all of which are non-competition things that are still kind of math-y” Broman said.

As for current activity in Math Club, members will begin preparing for future events–the closest of which (at the moment) is the Rose-Hulman math competition on Nov. 12. However Kevin Hu, president of Math Club and senior, encourages students of all math abilities to join the Math Club regardless of their background. Members, he says, are not required to join the math competition.

“Anyone at CHS can join Math Club, from freshmen up to seniors…this year we’re just trying to provide students at CHS with opportunities to work on problems with their friends during club meetings so they get interested,” Hu said.

1

