Key Club prepares for school year

Swayam Patankar, Key Club member and junior, fills out the Key Club code of conduct form. Patankar said that his favorite part about Key Club is giving back to the community

Carmel Key Club had its callout meeting on Sept. 6 and is now beginning its normal activities.

Uma Wadawadigi, Key Club member and junior, said that her favorite part about Key Club is the service projects.

“My favorite part of Key Club is the service projects because they give us an easy way to directly give back to our community,” she said. “I think new people should join Key Club because it’s a great way to get volunteer hours for applications, distinguished grad points, and you meet a lot of cool people who are about the community “

Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward said that they are beginning the year by brainstorming with members.

“Our members will start collecting ideas and sharing information about upcoming events. Homecoming is always an event that we participate in, so we are gathering ideas for that,” said Ward.

Key Club code of conduct forms and member dues were due Sept. 20, and they will meet every late start Wednesday at 9 a.m.