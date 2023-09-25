Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

4
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in Beats
Comedy Sportz to begin regular practices, prepare for competitions
The women’s cross-country team runs against many other schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said practices are paying off as he sees improvement within the team.
Women’s cross-country team to compete at Culver Invitational on Sept. 23
More in CLUBS
Charisma ends season, last performance at pep rally
Math Club begins to prepare for upcoming competitions
More in NEWS
SROs address safety concerns, discuss solutions to variety of safety risks
Q&A with AP History teachers about new rubrics

Key Club prepares for school year

Ayaan Nadeem
September 25, 2023
Swayam+Patankar%2C+Key+Club+member+and+junior%2C+fills+out+the+Key+Club+code+of+conduct+form.+Patankar+said+that+his+favorite+part+about+Key+Club+is+giving+back+to+the+community++%0A
Swayam Patankar, Key Club member and junior, fills out the Key Club code of conduct form. Patankar said that his favorite part about Key Club is giving back to the community
Carmel Key Club had its callout meeting on Sept. 6 and is now beginning its normal activities.  
Uma Wadawadigi, Key Club member and junior, said that her favorite part about Key Club is the service projects. 
“My favorite part of Key Club is the service projects because they give us an easy way to directly give back to our community,” she said. “I think new people should join Key Club because it’s a great way to get volunteer hours for applications, distinguished grad points, and you meet a lot of cool people who are about the community “
Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward said that they are beginning the year by brainstorming with members. 
“Our members will start collecting ideas and sharing information about upcoming events. Homecoming is always an event that we participate in, so we are gathering ideas for that,” said Ward. 
Key Club code of conduct forms and member dues were due Sept. 20, and they will meet every late start Wednesday at 9 a.m. 
0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *