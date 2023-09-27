GKOMs discuss organization, preview upcoming session

GKOM is currently planning their next session on Oct. 26. According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, their next connection session includes talks about collaboration.

“For our next session in October, we’ll be discussing ways students can work together,” Ringenberg said. “It’s been a really big point this year for students to collaborate more in class, so we want to talk about how freshmen should reach out to peers for support and share ideas.”

According to Paras Punater, senior and GKOM Council member, the goal of the session is to share ways that students can work together to achieve their academic goals. “Sometimes freshman year can be overwhelming, so we want to let students know that they should work with their friends to understand concepts better,” Punater said.

In their most recent connection session on Sept. 21, GKOMs recounted their experiences with organization.

“Individual GKOMs shared their organization tips,” Punater said. “We also shared some sources to reach out to if students are struggling. Many members of GKOM are also peer tutors, so some freshmen are reaching out to them for help in their classes.”

GKOM instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ chsgkoms/