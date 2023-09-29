Your source for CHS news

Junior Johnny Ghourley walking on the field while helping Carmel win the game. Ghourley says, Playing for Carmel, I scored three goals in nine minutes, probably my best achievement, I say
Athlete Spotlight: Johnny Ghourley on Carmel Mens soccer
The last public hearing for the 2024 Facility Project was concluded on Sept. 11. The project, according to Associate Superintendent Roger McMichael, will include renovations to the CHS football stadium as well as general utility improvements within the school building.
CCS school board decides to lease 2024 Facility Project to CCS Building Corporation
Sport or Not? Cheerleaders face perception issues, IHSAA restrictions
Sport or Not? Cheerleaders face perception issues, IHSAA restrictions
Christopher Yu, tennis player and senior, plays in the Senior Night match against Guerin Catholic. Coach Brunette said the team has a great chance to be a top contender for the State championship in October.
Men’s tennis to compete in Sectional on Sept. 27
Seniors Celine Yang (left) and Jenna Khasawaneh (right) enjoy lunch together on Sept. 25, 2023. I really enjoy being able to bring my own lunch because I enjoy it more than the food at school, said Khasawaneh.
In light of Ethnic Food Month, lunch staff, students discuss consequences of ethnic food shaming
Farrell Bopda Fotso (right) sits with fellow members of African History and Culture Club. Bopda Fotso said, I like that this club lets me hang out with other Africans.
In honor of National African Immigrant Heritage Month in September, students, teacher reflect on connections to culture

Unified Sports continues to help students of all different abilities

Ryan Sharp
September 29, 2023
The+Unified+Bocce+Team+at+Carmel+high+school+enjoys+one+of+their+regular+practices.+Player+and+junior+Hannah+Pettee+said%2C+%E2%80%9CUnified+bocce+helps+people+realize+the+good+they+can+have+on+other+people%2C+and+it+impacts+everyone%2C+both+partners+and+athletes+in+a+very+positive+way.
Submitted Photo
The Unified Bocce Team at Carmel high school enjoys one of their regular practices. Player and junior Hannah Pettee said, “Unified bocce helps people realize the good they can have on other people, and it impacts everyone, both partners and athletes in a very positive way.”

Throughout the years, Unified sports has helped students connect. Sophomore Steven Byers, who plays on the Unified bocce team, said after a friend with special needs introduced him to the Unified bocce team, he joined and eventually loved it.

“We’re all happy, having fun, and have gotten good at bocce,” Byers said.

Byers is not alone. Unified Sports, which takes students with and without intellectual disabilities and puts them on the same team, has grown in popularity. At this school, there are four different Unified Sports teams. Overall, there are over 5.7 million athletes in Special Olympics and Unified Sports programs, all with different abilities. According to the Special Olympics, 79% of Unified Sports teammates without disabilities reported an increased understanding of people with intellectual disabilities, and 97% of athletes said Unified Sports has changed their high school for the better.

Jamie Stephen, longtime coach for Special Olympics and special-education teacher at Woodbrook Elementary, said she enjoys what Unified Sports has brought to the community and the opportunities it has brought to all students of all abilities.

“Unified Sports is a great platform to bring students with different abilities together with the common joy of competing in high school sports,” Stephen said via email. 

Unified Sports also helps with understanding and increased empathy for those with intellectual disabilities. According to the Special Olympics, 84% of health care workers who have participated in a Unified program reported they are more comfortable treating people with intellectual disabilities, and 71% of school administrators said Unified Sports has improved the relationship between students with and without disabilities.

Byers said Unified bocce has helped him learn more about people of different backgrounds and abilities.

“It’s just gotten me to understand people better, especially those with disabilities,” Byers said. 

Hannah Pettee, Unified bocce player and junior, said bocce has helped her learn the positive impact people are able to have upon others. 

“Unified bocce helps people realize the good they can have on other people, and it impacts everyone, both partners and athletes in a very positive way,” Pettee said. 

Stephen also said that better communication and leadership skills come from participating in Unified Sports. 

“Unified Sports builds leaders by allowing students to mentor and guide their fellow classmates, then through teamwork they are able to bring a range of abilities together at one time,” Stephens said via email. “Students who do Unified learn a range of communication in order to interact with each athlete on the team.”

While Pettee views these added benefits of Unified sports as important, she said the most important thing are the friendships she has been able to build.

“It just gives you a sense of community and friendships that you get to build,” Pettee said

In addition to these friendships she has been able to build, Pettee said her favorite memories of bocce have come from the first practices where she meets students of all different abilities.

“The first practices, getting to know all the kids, you get to meet them, see their different personalities and build different bonds with them,” Pettee said, “that is my favorite.”

Overall, despite the leadership benefits Unified Sports provides, Byers said the most important thing for everyone on the team, no matter their ability, is just to have fun, and the bocce team does that well.

Byers said, “Everyone just enjoys themselves.”

