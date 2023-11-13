GKOM to meet with freshmen Nov. 14

Your source for CHS news

Keira Kress
November 13, 2023
GKOM+council+members+go+over+session+plans.+Club+sponsor+Ryan+Ringenberg+said+that+he+has+received+great+feedback+from+counselors+regarding+the+discussions+in+previous+meetings.
GKOM council members go over session plans. Club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg said that he has received great feedback from counselors regarding the discussions in previous meetings.

GKOM members will meet with freshmen during SSRT on Nov. 14 to discuss ACE week scheduling and study tips. According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, council members will continue their discussions on organization and introduce freshmen to the ACE week schedule.

“Our last meeting went really well and the committee did a great job,” Ringenberg said. “Now we’re diving into some conversations about study habits in November and the committee will make a presentation with study strategies for ACE assessments.”

Melinda Yong, GKOM council member and senior, said she will be preparing the presentation, which will include study methods and experiences from older students.

“We’re currently preparing some resources and games for the meeting,” Yong said. “Typically, before we meet with the freshmen during SSRT, the organizer of that meeting will go over talking points, game ideas, and the slides.”

