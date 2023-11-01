Accents prepare for Princess Academy in November

Your source for CHS news

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers
Ava Reddick
November 1, 2023

The Accents are preparing for their annual Princess Academy on Nov. 4. The time for this event is not yet determined. This is an event where Accent members dress up as princesses and take pictures, sing songs, dance, make crafts, and play games, with four to eight-year-olds.

Head of choirs Kathrine Kouns said she is always excited about these choir events.

The Accents currently need more volunteers for this event as they have 300 participants so far. Students and parents can both sign up to help with this event by using the sign-up genius link on the Carmel Choirs newsletter page.

Accent and sophomore Addison “Addie” Downey said this is her second Princess Academy and is very excited about the event.

  “I am mostly excited just because I remember seeing all the happy little kids,” she said. “The kids are young enough to just be absolutely amazed by the princesses and it’s so fun watching them come out of their shells as the day goes on.”

