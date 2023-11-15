A5 to host next meeting in honor of Diwali on Nov. 17

zo A5 members listen to Purdue guest speakers from the October meeting held on Oct. 27. Haider said that having guest speakers from Purdue’s AAARCC will continue to be implemented in A5 meetings in the future.

According to Feryal Haider, treasurer of A5 and junior, the next A5 meeting will center around the Diwali festival, which celebrates Rama’s eventual defeat of the evil spirit Ravana.

“Our (next) meeting is going to be the Diwali meeting,” Haider said. “We’re going to be collaborating with a few other clubs so it’ll be really fun and we’re hoping for a big turnout.”

Following the November A5 meeting, Haider said that the December meeting will be the last meeting for this semester.

“After that in December, we’ll have our end of the semester meeting,” Haider said. “Last year, we had cookie decorating and some other holiday-themed activities so this year we might do something similar.”

Additionally, A5 invited speakers from Purdue’s Asian American and Asian Resource and Culture Center (AAARCC) for their October meeting and are considering inviting AAARCC for future meetings as well.

“The AAARRC guest speaker panel was a great experience, as students were able to learn about an advocacy group for Asian populations at Purdue University,” Allison Hargrove, co-sponsor of A5 said via email. “A5 members were able to submit questions and hear from a variety of voices about their personal experiences through AAARRC at Purdue. As a Purdue University graduate and someone who already supported AAARRC, I was so happy to see their presence at our A5 meeting. As kids grow older and start the college application process, learning about what universities offer outside of the classroom to create cultural connections is vital. College is an immersive experience, and thus, hearing about life at Purdue from the perspective of these advocates was very special.” By Jenny Li