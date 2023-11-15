A5 to host next meeting in honor of Diwali on Nov. 17

Your source for CHS news

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

4
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

GKOM council members go over session plans. Club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg said that he has received great feedback from counselors regarding the discussions in previous meetings.

GKOM to meet with freshmen Nov. 14
GKOM to meet with freshmen Nov. 14
Mock Trial President Rebecca Lee reads the trial contents in club room F102. The meeting on Nov. 1 covered case roles and team collaboration.

Mock Trial members meet in teams to prepare for competition
Mock Trial members meet in teams to prepare for competition
Coquettes to start season, unique pressure on juniors
German Club to create event for German exchange students
Principal Tim Phares works behind his desk. The school's administration is currently preparing for the 2024-2025 school year. Phares said it was "hard to comprehend that we're already talking about a new school year."

Administration introduces new courses next school year
Administration introduces new courses next school year
Students in Festival Orchestra help each other rehearse during SSRT. Festival Orchestra will travel to Ball State on Nov. 4 for a performance and workshop.
Festival Orchestra to perform at Ball State University on Nov. 4

A5 to host next meeting in honor of Diwali on Nov. 17

Jenny Li
November 15, 2023
A5+members+listen+to+Purdue+guest+speakers+from+the+October+meeting+held+on+Oct.+27.+Haider+said+that+having+guest+speakers+from+Purdue%E2%80%99s+AAARCC+will+continue+to+be+implemented+in+A5+meetings+in+the+future.+
zo
A5 members listen to Purdue guest speakers from the October meeting held on Oct. 27. Haider said that having guest speakers from Purdue’s AAARCC will continue to be implemented in A5 meetings in the future.

According to Feryal Haider, treasurer of A5 and junior, the next A5 meeting will center around the Diwali festival, which celebrates Rama’s eventual defeat of the evil spirit Ravana.

“Our (next) meeting is going to be the Diwali meeting,” Haider said. “We’re going to be collaborating with a few other clubs so it’ll be really fun and we’re hoping for a big turnout.”

Following the November A5 meeting, Haider said that the December meeting will be the last meeting for this semester.

“After that in December, we’ll have our end of the semester meeting,” Haider said. “Last year, we had cookie decorating and some other holiday-themed activities so this year we might do something similar.”

Additionally, A5 invited speakers from Purdue’s Asian American and Asian Resource and Culture Center (AAARCC) for their October meeting and are considering inviting AAARCC for future meetings as well.

“The AAARRC guest speaker panel was a great experience, as students were able to learn about an advocacy group for Asian populations at Purdue University,” Allison Hargrove, co-sponsor of A5 said via email. “A5 members were able to submit questions and hear from a variety of voices about their personal experiences through AAARRC at Purdue. As a Purdue University graduate and someone who already supported AAARRC, I was so happy to see their presence at our A5 meeting. As kids grow older and start the college application process, learning about what universities offer outside of the classroom to create cultural connections is vital. College is an immersive experience, and thus, hearing about life at Purdue from the perspective of these advocates was very special.” By Jenny Li

