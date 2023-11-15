Green Action Club continues Trick or Trash, plans more holiday events

Green Action Club members pick up trash on Nov. 7 at a local park. Their next meeting is Nov. 21

Over the past month, the Green Action Club has been holding an initiative called Trick or Trash, which aims to recycle used candy wrappers. Starting directly after Halloween, a box for candy wrapper disposal has been in the Carmel Cade, but Ashlyn Walker, GAC co-president and senior, said not enough students are aware about the drive.

“We’ve had the Trick or Trash box out in the Carmel Care for a few weeks now, but I feel like we’ve just had a lack of awareness that the initiative has been happening,” Walker said. “Our club members have been engaged and helping out, but I think with more awareness to the student body it would be a much more successful initiative.”

Walker also said there would be more holiday-themed initiatives to come.

“We also hold an annual Holiday Lights Drive along with the entire Carmel School’s Green Team,” Walker said. “We’ll have one meeting where club members bring in leftover decorations to decorate the light boxes, and they’ll be placed around the school for people to hand in any dead holiday lights.”

Alia Karim, GAC vice president and senior, said their meetings over the past few weeks had been focused on getting new voters registered to vote for green candidates.

“One of our focused topics for our meetings (has been) voting and voting for green candidates in our local elections,” Karim said. “We’ve really been pushing for people to get registered to vote and be aware of (the) candidates.”

Carey Anderson, GAC sponsor, did not respond to correspondence.