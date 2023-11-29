Coquettes to continue season with new coach

The Coquettes strike their starting pose for their routine. Wolff said they have made a lot of progress through this season.

Sarah Wolff, the head coach for the Coquettes Dance Team, has stepped down and given the head coach title to assistant coach Samantha Price, an alumni of this school and former member of the Coquettes Dance Team.

“After 23 years, I decided it was time for me to step down so I passed the coaching this season to my assistant coach,” Wolff said. “I got the team through auditions this year and I passed down the leadership to the assistant coach. What’s really cool about her is that she’s a former member of the dance team, so she has been helping me coach for about a year.”

Wolff said the team will be in good hands.

She said, “She’ll do a great job. I have absolutely no concerns; I would not have passed over something I’ve put 23 years into to somebody I didn’t trust, and I fully trust her and like I said, she’s been with me as an assistant coach for about a year and so I’ve been showing her the things to do, and she also has experience as a former member of the team, so she’ll do a great job.”

Audrey States, sophomore and Coquettes member, said she agreed with Wolff in the sentiment that Coquettes is making a lot of progress.

States said, “I’m excited to be able to present all the amazing ideas and talent that the teams have and to be able to perform at all the games. We practice three days a week after school in order to learn and clean these dances.”