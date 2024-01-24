Counseling department to host Military Academy/ROTC Panel Program on Jan. 31, 2024

The Military Academy/ROTC Panel Program will be hosted during SSRT on Jan. 31, 2024.

It offers an opportunity to students to learn more about higher education in the U.S. Service Academies and ROTC. It is open to all students and parents. Melinda Stephan is the college and career programming coordinator, and she also helped organize this program. Stephan helped invite representatives from different service academies such as the Air Force, Navy, Army West-Point, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. She hopes that after the panel presentation, there will be time for the students to network, and talk and ask questions to the representatives.

Stephan said via email, “The format is a panel presentation with each representative sharing different information to provide a big picture overview of the available opportunities and application processes.”

Freshman Emma Kiefer is a student that is thinking about attending the panel program in January.

Kiefer said, “I think that attending will be very educational. While I am not completely sure that it is the right future for me, I think it will help me learn more about my options.” By Laasya Avula