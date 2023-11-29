Carmel Clay Public Library to host Green Gift Shop on Nov. 30

Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will host Green Gift Shop with Carmel Green Initiative on Nov. 30 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Commnity Room at the main location.

Jamie Beckman, the young adult services manager at CCPL, said the library hosts this event once a year.

“Usually, in the late fall, we try to host a Green Gift Shop yearly,” she said. “The goal is just to host it during the holiday season, to kind of add to the giving that goes on during this time of the year.”

Beckman said the event typically attracts hundreds of people during the day.

“During past years, we’ve had almost a thousand people drop in to check out the shop,” she said. “We are expecting to get some several hundred people to pop in and take a look this year.”

Junior Macie Barth, an avid environmental activist, said she is excited for the event, and is excited to check out the multitude of shops.

“I try to go to the Green Gift Shop every year, but I’m even more excited this year,” Barth said. “I am most looking forward to getting the organic chocolate and some vintage jewlery.”

The organic chocolate and vintage jewlery are not the only items being sold at this year’s Green Gift Shop. Beckman said there will be items from five different shops this year.

“We have vintage jewlery from Earth Rocks, items made by reused cloth from Land Goods, organic chocolate from Xchocol’Art, second-hand childrens’ clothing from That’s Sew Martha, and essential oils from Frangipani Body Products,” she said.

Junior Alexa Chang said she tries to use earth-friendly products as much as possible, and said she expects this event to be a great outlet to let her do that.

“It’s really hard to find a lot of products that are truly safe for the environment, but every year, I find that the Green Gift Shop tends to have some of the best quality green products,” Chang said.