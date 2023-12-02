Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield

Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,

The men’s wrestling team prepares for upcoming meets at Westfield on Dec. 2 and at CHS on Dec. 6

Tamir HaLevi, varsity wrestler and senior, said he has been working on wrestling moves and on managing his weight.

“I am watching my weight and working on my inside single,” HaLevi said.

Head Coach Ed Pendoski said the team has shifted from working on cardio to honing in on their offensive skills.

“I’m spending the practice time making sure each athlete (are comfortable scoring against) each side of their body now that (the players’) cardio base is built up,” Pendoski said.

Pendoski said the team is athletic but young and inexperienced, which is both an advantage and a hindrance.

“(The team is) athletic, but they just don’t have experience,” Pendoski said. “It’s a strength because the team is excited to compete, but it’s also a weakness because (players) can make a lot of mistakes, simple mistakes, when they don’t have experience.

HaLevi said he has high hopes for his upcoming meets

“I am hoping I win my individual weight class and we win as a team,” HaLevi said. By Ryan Sharp

For more information click here