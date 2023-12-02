Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield

  • PINNACLE YEARBOOK SENIOR AD SUBMISSIONS DUE DEC. 8
  • NEXT LATE START IS DEC. 13
  • ASSESSMENTS & CULMINATING EXPERIENCES (ACE) WILL OCCUR FROM DEC. 18 TO DEC. 21
  • THE END OF THE SEMESTER IS DEC. 21
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Happy Hangul Day
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Sock monkeys are sold for a 45 dollar adoption fee at the Green Gift Shop at CCPL on Nov. 30 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.
CCPL Green Gift Shop Photo Gallery
December 2023 News Briefs
Junior Macie Barth checks out the Green Gift Shop information page on the CCPL website. The page contains information regarding timings, items being sold, and additional library services that are a part of the event. “I can’t wait to check out the library sale on second-hand books for the shop,” Barth said.
Carmel Clay Public Library to host Green Gift Shop on Nov. 30
Adam Miller, Lieutenant of Carmel Police Department and Commander of School Resource Unit, educates students about points of entry and exit at the school. Miller said informing students about ways to leave the school in case danger arises, is crucial in ensuring their safety.
SROs work to combat school intruders, warn against entering and leaving school premises without ID
The Coquettes strike their starting pose for their routine. Wolff said they have made a lot of progress through this season.
Coquettes to continue season with new coach
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Members of the Latin Student Alliance dance to traditional Hispanic music at one of their meetings. I love dancing to traditional music, and just being a part of my culture, and embracing it, Queijo said.
Hispanic students, Spanish teacher discuss maintaining connections to heritage, learning about culture
Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable. 
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,
Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete against North Central on Nov. 28
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
The women’s basketball team trains for game against Hamilton Southeastern on Nov. 24
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
A henna artist works at Carmel Giving Hopes annual Diwali event on Nov. 19. Henna cost three dollars and all proceeds went to orphanages in India.
Diwali Photo Gallery
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
The “Puffs” cast performs in a dress rehearsal for the play on Nov. 8. The play is presented by the CHS Theatre and Film department. It was a parody of “Harry Potter,” the novel series. The show is sold out and will play from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11 in the Studio Theatre.
PUFFS Photo Gallery
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Senior Anabelle Yang holds her finished croissants. She said she enjoys baking French breads and pastries.
Q&A with senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: December 1
Wordle: December 1
Crossword: November 27
Mini Crossword: November 26
Wordle: November 19
Ryan Sharp
December 2, 2023
Members+of+the+wrestling+team+work+on+cardio+during+practice+on+Nov.+29.+Head+Coach+Ed+Pendoski+said+cardiovascular+endurance+is+one+of+the+most+important+aspects+of+wrestling%2C
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,

The men’s wrestling team prepares for upcoming meets at Westfield on Dec. 2 and at CHS on Dec. 6

Tamir HaLevi, varsity wrestler and senior, said he has been working on wrestling moves and on managing his weight.

“I am watching my weight and working on my inside single,” HaLevi said.

Head Coach Ed Pendoski said the team has shifted from working on cardio to honing in on their offensive skills.

“I’m spending the practice time making sure each athlete (are comfortable scoring against) each side of their body now that (the players’) cardio base is built up,” Pendoski said.

Pendoski said the team is athletic but young and inexperienced, which is both an advantage and a hindrance.

“(The team is) athletic, but they just don’t have experience,” Pendoski said. “It’s a strength because the team is excited to compete, but it’s also a weakness because (players) can make a lot of mistakes, simple mistakes, when they don’t have experience.

HaLevi said he has high hopes for his upcoming meets

“I am hoping I win my individual weight class and we win as a team,” HaLevi said. By Ryan Sharp

For more information click here

0

