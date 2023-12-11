Rho Kappa to hold AP European History trivia night on Dec. 13.

Club Sponsor John Carter presents the schedule for Rho Kappa trivia nights during a Rho Kappa meeting on Nov.20. The trivia nights will take place in the CHS media center, in either the community room or media center rooms three and four.

Rho Kappa will host the last of its AP history course trivia nights for semester one on Dec. 13 for AP European History in the community room of the CHS media center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Club sponsor John Carter said, “(Trivia nights) were started for two reasons. One was to just have a fun night where everybody could get together and enjoy trivia because a lot of students enjoy doing trivia. But to serve as a review for the final, particularly AP courses for their exams.”

AP U.S History teacher Allison Hargrove said trivia nights are a fun and immersive experience that allows students to share their knowledge while also preparing for their final exams. Hargrove said, “I think in the past, it’s been meaningful but also it’s a fun time. So I think it has a dual purpose. It’s informative but also enjoyable.”

Senior Nada Dawood attended the AP Economics trivia night and said, “I think it helped me in the way that I know what to study now because if you recognize the pattern of what you get wrong, you know what to study.”