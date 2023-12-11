Senate finalizing end-of-semester events

With two weeks left of the first semester, senate members are starting to organize the last events of the semester. Senate Member and junior Sophie Parker said there are two projects the senate is working on.

Parker said, “(Recently), we turned in our collected money from Care to Share to the Carmel Youth Assistance Program.”

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program helps connect families and youth to many resources which include mentoring, tutoring, mental health support, food and clothing assistance, and financial assistance. Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said Senate members have been working on this for a while.

“Senate members have been hard at work, it is one of our most important events of the year,” Foutz said.

The goal of Care-to-Share is to bring Christmas gifts to the less fortunate in Carmel.

Parker said the senate is working on looking at events for next semester as well.

“We are looking ahead and starting to plan our school board appreciation week, as well as winter formal which has been in the works for a while,” she said.