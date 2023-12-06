CHTV to release their last show for the year

Brandy Ostojic, CHTV advisor checks in on the students work for their upcoming show. Ostojic said the senior show will be released Dec 8.

CHTV members are preparing to release their last show for this semester. In addition, CHTV members have their own individual assignments to complete and to finish the year off strong.

CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic said they are set to release their senior show on Dec 8.

“The senior show is one of the biggest things that’s going to be happening and that is on Dec. 8,” she said. “This is something that the seniors work on and they have an opportunity to have more than a minute like announcements.”

Staff members said they are looking forward to wrapping up the semester strong

Zaynab Khan, CHTV entertainment anchor and junior said, “The next couple of weeks I feel mainly focusing on wrapping things up.”

Khan said they are trying to remain on task and stay professional, especially with finals weeks.

“The goal is to wrap things up and make sure our newscasts stay up to date and stay professional,” said Khan.

Khan also said they are also looking forward to improving next semester and finally getting a break.

“We have some changes that we will implement for next semester, and we want to just improve and finally get a nice break,” Khan said.

