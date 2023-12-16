Carmel Clay Schools to continue progress on Greyhound Activity Center construction

Superintendent Michael Beresford looks at the projected schedule for the construction of the Greyhound Activity Center on Dec. 13. Beresford said the center will provide an open space for athletics, performing arts and social activities.

The Carmel Clay School District is working on building the Greyhound Activity Center, which will house a large open space for athletics, performing arts and student activities. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, the projected completion date is during the first semester of the 2024-25 school year.

“The Greyhound Activity Center out behind the football field—the steel (has gone up). If you look at it, it’s like huge. It’s a huge piece of metal out there,” Beresford said. “The winter is kind of when (construction projects) go dormant, but the weather has been pretty decent. (We’re) hoping we can get a little bit ahead of schedule on that.”

Beresford said the center will better accommodate the school’s growing size and student activities.

“It’ll be a great place for the band to practice in. Right now, they’ve been out in the parking lot,” he said. “Also, (it’ll be a place) where athletics can happen. They can throw flags and batons because (the ceiling is) high. I could see Homecoming being there. It’ll be a big open space, which for the size of Carmel High School, we really need a big open space like that.”

Tommy Colton, marching band member and senior, said he agreed with Beresford.

“I think it’s a pretty useful facility for inclement weather (like) if it’s raining (or) snowing or anything,” Colton said. “(We’ll still) need to practice outside anyway (because) it’s better for our conditioning if we practice outside rather than in an indoor facility, but it’ll be really (helpful) for (bad) weather.”

Beresford said the school district will begin planning for the next school year in January.

“We worked on the second semester during the first semester, and now we’re working on next year,” he said. “I’m really excited to see what you guys are going to do next semester. Your first semester was really good. I just love watching you guys do what you love to do, and I’m looking forward to seeing the winter edition and then the spring edition.”