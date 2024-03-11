Carmel Clay Schools to host second teacher recruitment fair on March 13

Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich writes down notes about upcoming job fairs on Feb. 1. Oestreich said the Northside Teacher Recruitment Fair will be held on March 13 at the Noblesville Schools Community Center.

The Carmel Clay School District is preparing for the Northside Teacher Recruitment Fair, which will take place on March 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Noblesville Schools Community Center. According to Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich, the fair will feature representatives from four other school districts in the area including Westfield, Noblesville, Zionsville and Hamilton Southeastern.

“All of those five school districts will be represented, and we’ll be able to connect with all kinds of great teacher candidates,” Oestreich said. “We’re always looking to replace teachers. Each and every year, we have teachers that retire. We have teachers who resign, decide to move to another area, or when they’re on maternity leave, then they decide to stay home with their child.”

Senior Abhi Perumalla said the teachers and their expertise are an integral part of the school.

“I think teachers are extremely valuable to the school because no matter what you want to do in the future, it is always good to get help from experts,” he said. “Since I want to pursue a career in engineering, (the) teachers I’ve had throughout high school who are experts in the field are really helpful—they often teach us things we not only need to know for class, but they also give advice about real-world scenarios that they have been through.”

The Carmel Clay School District hosted the first teacher recruitment fair, the Diversity Teacher Recruitment Fair, on March 6 at the Carmel Educational Services Center.

Oestreich said, “Between both of those (recruitment fairs), we feel very confident that we’re going to be able to draw a lot of fantastic candidates.”