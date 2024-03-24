CCPL to host Nintendo Switch game night on March 25

Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will host a game night for Nintendo Switch gamers in the Teens Program Room at the main branch. This event will occur on March 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Karen Steinberger, Teen Services Librarian at the CCPL, said this will be open to all students in grades six through 12.

“There is no registration required for this event. We haven’t really hosted too many game nights, so this is new,” she said.

Steinberg said the event will feature a host of games.

“It will be a very casual type of event. We have games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros, Ultimate, and a bunch of old school Nintendo games as well,” she said.

Steinberg said the event does not require people to play, and those attending are free to just watch as well. She said that those attending may not bring their own personal devices.

“If you want, you can just pull up a chair and cheer for your favorite player. You can play as little or as much as you want,” she said. “This is an event sponsored by the library, so we will not be able to hook your own devices and gaming systems to the library console, and you will have to use the library games.”

Junior Justin Macharia said he is looking forward to the event, as well as making new friends with the same interests.

“I am definitely going to go and bring a couple of my friends to this event,” Macharia said. “We always game together at home, and doing it on bigger screens with more people sounds like so much fun.”