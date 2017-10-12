Carmel Clay Schools Hosts Technology Use Thought Exchange
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Though most classes now use technology extensively, Carmel Clay Schools is still currently in a testing period with their technology policies and therefore has asked students, parents and teachers to reflect on device use for education at the following website: my.thoughtexchange.com/#269469229. Participants can share their thoughts, and view and rate the thoughts of others.1
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.