Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Chinese New Year Recipe – Fa Gao

Rachael TanFebruary 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






1

Related Posts:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Online Only

CHS House of Representatives continues preparation for Carmel Dance Marathon
CHS House of Representatives continues preparation for Carmel Dance Marathon
Principal Tom Harmas continues to prepare for Culture of Care week
Principal Tom Harmas continues to prepare for Culture of Care week
The math department prepares to administer ISTEP exams
The math department prepares to administer ISTEP exams
Principal Tom Harmas responds to alleged threats
Principal Tom Harmas responds to alleged threats
French Club to plan events for March after Le Congrés
French Club to plan events for March after Le Congrés

Other stories filed under Top Story

Principal Tom Harmas responds to alleged threats
Principal Tom Harmas responds to alleged threats
‘You have to practice achieving through other people’s low expectations of you’ and other things Michelle Obama said in Indianapolis
‘You have to practice achieving through other people’s low expectations of you’ and other things Michelle Obama said in Indianapolis
Speak-ups: $8.2 Million For CHS Improvements
Speak-ups: $8.2 Million For CHS Improvements
11 CHS Seniors Recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates
11 CHS Seniors Recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates
Q/A With 2018 Riley Champion Rik Bag
Q/A With 2018 Riley Champion Rik Bag