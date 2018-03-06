Performing arts department to prepare for Evening with Accents and Ambassadors

Ambassadors members rehearse after school for the choral showcase. Kouns said tickets could be bought either at the door or in advance in the performing arts department office for $5.

The CHS performing arts department is preparing for the upcoming Evening with Accents and Ambassadors on March 24 at 7 p.m. It will be in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the concert will have performances from the top-most choirs: the Accents and Ambassadors. She said it will feature a variety of songs, both competitive and noncompetitive, in order to showcase the high-quality shows the choirs have been performing so far. Moreover, she also said the program for the concert has not been released publicly yet.

“Both (the Accents and the Ambassadors) spend more time in rehearsals throughout the year than any other choir. They learn a lot of music and don’t always get a chance to perform all of it for the community,” Kouns said. “This concert is a great way to showcase all of the hard work they’ve put in throughout the year. It’s also a chance for our own community to see the competitive-level shows that they have performed all around the country throughout this season.”

According to Shawn Horrocks, Ambassadors member and junior, although the choreography and repertoire for the concert is difficult to learn, he is looking forward to the performance.

Horrocks said, “This concert in particular is just showcasing only the Accents and the Ambassadors, so it’ll be nice to see our hard work we’ve put in all this year in action.”