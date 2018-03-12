Counseling center offers college information opportunities to students

Melinda Stephan, College and Career Coordinator, works on her computer to check the list of applicants for the College Application Boot Camp. Students can sign up for the June 5 or August 1 sessions, and registration is a first-come-first-serve basis.

According to Melinda Stephan, College and Career Coordinator, the Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair will take place at the Grand Park Event Facility on March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We are part of a group of counselors on the north side of Indy that are helping to coordinate the Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair,” she said, “We want anybody who is interested in exploring colleges and gathering information (about it).”

Additionally, the Business Majors and Careers fair will take place at Carmel High School on March 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Stephan said, “This is going to look a lot like the Healthcare Majors and Careers Fair we did in November where it’s going to be colleges representing different kinds of business majors and business programs but also professionals talking about their own career path in their own area of business.”

Senior Sarah McDanell said she is interested in attending the Business Majors and Careers fair, “I plan on going into business in college, so scoping out what careers I can take by talking to real people who have them I think will help me figure out what path I want to take.”