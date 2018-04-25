Your source for CHS news

Maintenance staff brings out lawn mowers in preparation for summer

May 13, 2018

Maintenance worker Fred Napier checks the pH level of the swimming pool. Throughout the school year Napier had to check the swimming pool every morning, one of several tasks he has to do throughout the school every single day.

The maintenance staff has several tasks they need to accomplish in preparation for the end of the school year and the start of the summer holiday. One of the things they are doing is bringing lawnmowers from the school down to the soccer and football stadium.

“We need to keep the different sports fields maintained over the summer for when practice starts again in the fall,” maintenance foreman Mike Wyatt said. “We usually hire high school students to mow the lawns over the summer.”

“I’m glad they make sure to keep the fields ready for practices,” Emily Osborne, marching band member and freshman said. “Marching band practices in the summer and the fall, and the football field is always in great shape.” By Lillian He

