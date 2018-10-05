Academic Super Bowl to select new team captains

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With their call-out meeting concluded, the Academic Super Bowl plans to take the next step in their season by electing new team captains for the 2018-19 season. Matthew Dillon, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said the club is still taking applications and plans to conduct their interviews with the interested members sometime in the next few weeks. Captain applications can be turned into Room E224.

Dillon said, “After we review the applications…, we will then hold interviews for those positions and name five new captains.” According to Dillon, the Academic Super Bowl is divided into five subject teams including English, social studies, math, science and fine arts. The club plans for each team to have their own captain. Once they have been chosen, another meeting with all members will be held.

Tara Kandallu, Academic Super Bowl captain applicant and junior, said, “I want to be a captain again […]because I want to push our team to put the work in and get everyone in the right state of mind to win.” By Cady Armstrong