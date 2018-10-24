Do Something Club conducts annual breast cancer research fundraiser

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler and Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and senior, discuss details for the club’s current projects. According to Ziegler, the club is currently conducting their canned food drive for the SENSE Charter School in Indianapolis, and their breast cancer research fundraiser will take place on Oct. 12.

Do Something Club is currently conducting their canned food drive for SENSE Charter School, which lasts until Oct. 5, according to Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler.

“Right now, we are doing our SENSE Charter School canned food drive. The overwhelming majority of the kids at SENSE Charter School are kids that are living in poverty; they’re pretty much all on free or reduced lunch,” Ziegler said. “They have a weekend backpack program where the kids that live in poverty have a chance to have a backpack of food sent home with them each weekend. In past years, they got all their food mainly through Gleaners Food Bank; however, Gleaners Food Bank cut them this year from 68 bags a week to 26, so currently we’re running a canned food drive just to collect things like granola bars, instant potatoes, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce and other things that are just easy meals that they can take home with them to try and cover that gap since their food program has been slashed by so much.”

Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and senior, said that the club hopes to have an impact on many of the students in need at SENSE Charter School through this fundraiser.

“Our goal is to get as much food for these kids as possible before this week is over,” Kadinger said.

Additionally, Kadinger and Ziegler said Do Something Club will host their annual breast cancer research fundraiser next week, following the canned food drive for SENSE Charter School.

“Oct. 12 is our annual breast cancer awareness night at the home football game and we will also be doing our fundraiser for the breast cancer research fundraiser at that event. Not only will we be distributing information brochures just about the prevalence of breast cancer, and information on signs, symptoms and how often you need to get checked, but we’ll also be selling things like bracelets, pins and little kid tattoos,” Ziegler said. “All the money we raise from that will go to the Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser which is the highest rated breast cancer research organization in the United States, and we hope to raise at least $1,500 for them.”