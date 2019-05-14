Team Wins Sectional, Advances to Regional

Connor Heagy, track runner and freshman, stretches after practice. The tournament roster will continue to train for Regionals on Thursday.

The men’s track team placed first at Sectional on last Friday. The Sectional meet was originally scheduled to be held on May 16 but was pushed back due to severe weather.

The team placed first with a score of 153.5 points and will advance to Regional.

Head Coach Colin Altevogt described what was planned for the Regional and beyond.

“We need to figure out in the tournament line-up what can score the most points for us and get us to the championship,” Altevogt said.

According to Daniel Musapatika, track runner and sophomore, the team goals for the season remain the same.

“As for team goals, constantly keep training and focus on the ultimate goal of winning the State championship and becoming the best team in the state,” Musapatika said.