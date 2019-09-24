Academic Super Bowl to host call-out meeting on Sept. 26

James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, marks upcoming Academic Super Bowl call-out meeting on his calendar. Ziegler said this meeting will be on Sept. 26 in Room E225.

The Academic Super Bowl team will host a call out meeting on Sept. 26 in Room E225. The team plans to pass out the code of conduct, field trip form and dress code policy. Information about becoming a subject team captain will also be available. Additionally, the team will discuss this year’s theme, the roaring 20s.

According to James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, any students interested in applying to be a captain should attend the meeting to find out more information.

Ziegler said, “We will talk through what the expectations and requirements of being a captain and go through the application.”

Students do not have to bring anything to the meeting and no experience is necessary to join the team.

“Anyone who thinks they may have an interest should come to that first meeting. They’ll get to meet the other members and gather more information. We want anyone who wants to participate will be able to do so and don’t really make any cuts,” Ziegler said. “The only time cuts will ever happen is when we get into our main two competitions when we are limited in the amount of people we can have listed on a team. However, throughout the season until then there are no cuts and everyone can participate. We try not to cut anyone until the very last moment that we have to.”

Martin Emerson, Academic Super Bowl member and senior, said that he is looking forward to the meeting and the year to come.

Emerson said, “I think this year will be a fun one and am excited for the season to start.”