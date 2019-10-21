Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to host Howl-o-Ween dog event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) will host the second annual Howl-o-ween event at West Park on Oct. 26, according to Nina Metaxas, CMYC vice president and senior.

“It’s a dog halloween event. There’s an orange carpet and a dog pageant show, so they’ll wear costumes and they walk down the orange runway and there’s a couple little dog events and games beforehand. We have the mayor and the city council people judge it, and we announce the ‘Dog of Carmel,’” Metaxas said.

According to CMYC adviser Kelli Prader, the money raised at this event will go to the Indianapolis Humane Society. “We’ll have vendors there, and 20% of anything they sell goes to CMYC, which we’ll then send to the Indianapolis Humane Society,” she said.

Metaxas said since this is the second year of the event, CMYC will take the knowledge and experience gained last year to make further improvements to this year’s Howl-o-ween.

“My goal with Howl-o-ween his year is to have everything be more organized, and have more of an emphasis on the more successful aspects of it,” Metaxas said. “Last year, we tried to have half of it be stations for dogs and half of it be the talent show, but I feel like we need to focus on the talent show this year because that was the most successful part.”