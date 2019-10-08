Mock Trial Club holds tryouts for the 2019-2020 season

Ally Richey
The Mock Trial Club call-out meeting was Oct. 8 and continues to hold tryouts on Wednesdays. Mock Trial is a team of ten students that organize a case, then throughout the second semester, the team competes in competitions where they present their case in front of a real judge. The members have a choice of acting as an attorney or a witness.
“It involves a lot more acting and thinking out the argument and considering the best way to win the case,” junior Zoe Edwards says. Edwards has been in Mock Trial since her sophomore year.
Edwards said, “I really enjoy Mock Trial because it creates a really strong team since it’s fairly small,” Edwards believes others should join Mock Trial because it informs students one more as a citizen, improves speaking skills, and helps one learn how to work in an exclusive group. “I feel like I’m better prepared to take on life as a citizen,” although Edwards is still only a junior, she says that Mock Trial has shaped her career path.
“One of the most important (lessons I learned) is that when you’re trying to decide where you stand on an issue, it’s very important to consider both sides,” Edwards said.
