Christkindlmarkt 2019 season guide: things to do

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt reflects the Christmas market tradition in Saxony, Germany during the middle ages. You can buy German or handcrafted holiday gifts and ornaments, eat delicious holiday food, and experience other fun activities like the outdoor rink. The Christkindlmarkt is located at 10 Center Green, Carmel, IN 46032, between The Palladium and The Tarkington Theater and is open every Wednesday to Sunday on Nov. 16 to Dec. 24.

ICE SKATING RINK:

Upon entering, the ice skating rink grabs everyone’s attention; the ambiance exuded from both the atmosphere of the market itself as well as the polished set up of the rink itself never fail to attract customers. Although there is no admission to the market itself, ice skating has separate fees. Buying tickets or making reservations can be done all online at https://www.theiceatcentergreen.com/. It’s a great activity to do with friends or family you attend with in order to get into the holiday spirit!

GERMAN GLÜHWEIN PYRAMIDE:

Installed in 2018, the German Glühwein Pyramide sits in the center near the stage. The pyramide adds to the cultural authenticity of the Christkindlmarkt by mirroring a traditional German structure, the Weihnachtspyramide, and is special to not only Carmel, but the entire country! Standing 33 feet tall and containing almost 3,000 lights, the structure is a must-see!

VENDORS:

The market would not be complete without the market stands themselves! The Christkindlmarkt is lined with these vendors, each of which contain different goods and services. Not only can you find the perfect holiday gifts and decorations such as German-made hats and scarves to incense from the Erzgebirge region of Germany, but also drink and eat delicious foods like gourmet hot chocolate to locally-made, authentic German holiday treats.