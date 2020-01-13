Senior Class officers brainstorm senior-specific events

Senior Class vice president Lydia Yong plays a game in the Stats Fair during SRT. "It's fun to see the different types of projects people within our school have worked hard on," Yong said.

The Senior Class officers are planning smaller, senior-specific events for the second semester following winter break. According to Senior Class vice president Lydia Yong, some ideas include a senior spirit week or a Senior Class game of assassin.

“Our only wish is that you get involved by participating in the events we are planning,” Yong said. “If you want to make your senior year last, join us in celebrating.”

According to Senior Class sponsor Kristi LeVeque, they’ve also been working on a fundraiser for their main charity, the Carmel Youth Assistance program.

“One of our main goals this semester is to use our leadership position to give back to the community, so we feel that it’s best to do that through a senior-specific event,” LeVeque said. “Last semester we raised $4,000 for our program, and we hope to achieve a similar scale of success this semester as well.”

As graduation approaches, Yong said she wishes that all seniors make the most of the limited time left.

“Cherish your last moments and put yourself out there. These are the last moments of your high school career, so don’t waste it.”