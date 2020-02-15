Chemistry Club to host elementary outreach event on Feb. 21

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Chemistry Club will host an after-school outreach event at Orchard Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21. At the event, club members working stations will demonstrate basic chemistry experiments for elementary-aged students.

“Parents and kids will be going around in about 30 minute periods to go to different stations. I think there will be a few different CHS clubs there so that’ll be exciting,” Chemistry Club sponsor Virginia Kundrat said.

“I’m really excited. We actually have another one following just the week after, so it’ll be fun to be able to do so much outreach after waiting a whole semester.” Iris Yan, Chemistry Club president and senior, said. The second event will follow the same format as the first.

As well as the outreach event, there are two different upcoming chemistry competitions for CHS students, the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT), and the United States National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO). Results for the WUCT tryouts were recently released and the competition will take place in St. Louis on April 4. Applications for the USNCO local exam are available in Room B223. The exam is to take place at the end of March.

The club is open to anyone who would like to come to a meeting anytime throughout the school year, and new members are always encouraged.