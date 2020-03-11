Choirs prepare for Legacies Concert, Choral Showcase

Katherine Kouns, Director of Choirs, goes over performance blocking in her office on Feb 26. Kouns was making final revisions and adjustments to the set-up for the Choral Showcase, which took place on March 4.

The Legacy concert will take place on April 13 at the Palladium beginning at 7:00 p.m. This is the first Legacy concert, and the department is unsure whether it will be annual.

“The Legacy Concert will celebrate the rich, decades long history of Carmel Choirs. We are celebrating the past, present and future of one of the premier high school choir programs in the country,” said Katherine Kouns, Director of Choirs. “To do so we have invited back alumni to perform who have done professional theater/music since graduation, and we will have several of the current performing show choirs doing numbers.”

In addition, students and staff will be recognizing past and current directors for their contributions to the program. Kouns also said that current and former choir parents and alumni will also be recognized for their contributions to the program.

Mikayla Phillips, Select Sound member and junior said, “What I like to say is that it will be an evening to see old friends and make new ones, all for a good cause.” Both Phillips and her younger brother, freshman Micah Phillips, are currently involved in the program, and her older sister was a member of Select Sound before graduating.

In addition, the Choral Showcase is on Wednesday for all non-competition choirs and Allegro. It will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Dale E. Graham auditorium. Tickets are available online for $5.