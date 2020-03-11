Carmel Clay Schools close in response to COVID-19 (Corona Virus)

Announced last night around 7 p.m., Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford released a statement all Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) are to close starting Monday, March 16 through Spring Break until April 10. He said despite experts confirming COVID-19 is low risk for students, this closure is intended to reduce the risk of further spreading the virus throughout the community.

According to Beresford, CCS staff will be planning virtual lessons, also known as e-learning, next Monday and Tuesday; virtual learning will begin Wednesday, March 18.

Check www.ccs.k12.in.us for more details on CCS administration’s response.

Stay updated on how the corona virus is affecting Carmel at hilite.org and follow @hilitenews on Instagram and Twitter for more updates.