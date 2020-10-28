Counseling Center starts second semester scheduling

Counselor Kris Hartman works on finalizing college recommendation letters. According to Hartman, Nov. 1st is a big deadline for her and many senior students, so the week is hectic.

The counseling center is starting to prepare for second semester scheduling. According to counselor Kris Hartman, the counseling center is waiting for all the student responses as to whether they plan on doing hybrid or virtual schooling before they start scheduling classes.

“We don’t know what to expect in terms of change in numbers; I know for me personally there are some students who are currently hybrid and plan on transitioning into a virtual setting next semester and vice versa,” Hartman said.

For junior Caleb Suhy, he said he plans on remaining hybrid.

“I understand why some students may transition out of their current schooling type, but for me personally, hybrid has worked well and I know many of my friends have thought the same, so I don’t plan on changing,” Suhy said.

However, Hartman said the counseling center has already done some preparation for second semester scheduling by talking to all the academic departments.

For right now, Hartman encourages students to utilize the counseling canvas page and any of their social emotional learning services.

“Don’t be afraid to come in and talk to a counselor, or use our Virtual Mindfulness Room,” Hartman said. “As the weather gets colder, it gets easier to feel more isolated and lonely, so know you are not alone.”

Suhy believes similarly, “During these winter months, schoolwork tends to pick up, so it’s easy to get sad,” Suhy said. “I plan and encourage others to use resources available to them, whether it be school services, or hanging with friends and family.”