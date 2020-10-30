Media center starts distribution of e-cards, recognizes special dates

The media center staff works to put out new books and displays for the students of the high school frequently. Because Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, the staff put out a display with books on the topic.

Terri Ramos, media center and communications department chairperson, said that the media center is distributing and will continue to distribute e-cards for student access.

These e-access cards are being distributed to freshmen at the moment and will eventually be distributed to every grade. According to Ramos, they will allow students to use major media center resources like Hoopla and e-books. She said, “(The staff’s) concern was that we could end up in quarantine again or that there are kids that are choosing to do virtual or lots of different possibilities given COVID-19. (We wanted to) still have ways for students to access reading material (and) research material.”

Sophomore Abby Bentivoglio uses the media center for research, classes and lunch. Bentivoglio said via email, “I think that putting books online as well as resources will be a great addition to the library. Having access to books and resources (online) will be helpful for assignments, so it will definitely affect me in a positive way.”

Even the students not physically in school are positively affected by the media center. Ramos said, “I’m working very closely with teachers on much larger projects than I would usually work on. Even though you may not see all the kids in the space, we are still affecting hundreds upon hundreds of kids.”

Ramos also said new books are added frequently, especially as Banned Book Week, a spotlight for the attempted banning of specific books from schools, and Hispanic Heritage Month, the recognition month of Hispanic influence, are underway. However, there are currently no events scheduled for Banned Book Week or Hispanic Heritage Month.