Math Club to meet Tuesday after school in Room H207
April 30, 2021
Math Club members will meet after school Tuesday in Room H207 to overview the United States of America Mathematical Olympiad (USAMO) and United States of America Junior Mathematical Olympiad (USAJMO) results from earlier this month.
Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said the competition went well for the Math Club, but overall participation in the club started to limit because only a few members from the club qualified to compete in USAMO and USAJMO.
Math Club sponsor Joseph Broman agreed with Liu on the lack of participation recently. He said, “We’re currently still meeting on Tuesdays, but attendance begins to wane around this time since the majority of our competition season is over.”0
Hi, my name is Kiersten Riedford and I am the Cover editor for the HiLite this year. Last year, I was a Beats editor and a Feature reporter. On the...
