Math Club to meet Tuesday after school in Room H207

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, sits at his desk practicing problems for the United States of America Mathematical Olympiad (USAMO) competition. Liu said that at the next club meeting, Tuesday after school in Room H207, the Math Club members will be reviewing the results from the USAMO and the United States of America Junior Mathematical Olympiad (USAJMO) competition from earlier this month.

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said the competition went well for the Math Club, but overall participation in the club started to limit because only a few members from the club qualified to compete in USAMO and USAJMO.

Math Club sponsor Joseph Broman agreed with Liu on the lack of participation recently. He said, “We’re currently still meeting on Tuesdays, but attendance begins to wane around this time since the majority of our competition season is over.”