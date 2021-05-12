Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to host Paws and Pages event

The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) will host their Paws and Pages event on June 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City Hall Gazebo.

CMYC director Kelli Prader said, “From a pet photo booth to a book trail, there are activities for dog and book lovers alike. It’s actually very exciting to be able to put on this event because it really just highlights the beauty of the city of Carmel and how lucky we are to have opportunities like this.”

The event will feature a CMYC concession stand, Kona Ice, a mobile dog grooming station, and other businesses that have yet to be announced. CMYC members will help to operate booths and will partner with the Teen Library Council to put on the literature-themed side of the event and the reading themed stations.

Proceeds from CMYC’s concession stand as well as any donations will go to the Hamilton County Humane Society.

Additionally, CMYC elections were held on May 8. Matthew Didonna, CMYC member and junior, said, “I ran for president but didn’t win, which was kind of a bummer, but I still know that next year is going to go really well, and I’m still really excited for the things we’re doing next year. It’s my last year on CMYC and so I really wanna make the most of it.”