English teacher dies, counseling services available

English teacher Eugenie Corbin died over the weekend.

Director of counseling Rachel Cole said counselors are available to provide assistance should students need it.

She said via email, “If students need a break during the school day, they can come to the counseling center to meet with a counselor. Just let your teacher know so they can notify the counseling department (that the student is) coming down and mark attendance accordingly.”

Principal Tom Harmas said he also wants to take care of the teachers who were close with Corbin and provide appropriate resources for them as they go through the grieving process.

In an email to teachers this weekend, Harmas said, “Eugenie was an invaluable member of our Carmel High School family…those of us who had the pleasure to know and work with Eugenie know that one of her greatest joys in life was enriching the lives of her students and in turn they enriched her life as well. She was an amazing teacher and colleague who will be greatly missed.”