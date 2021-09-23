ComedySportz beginning to teach the improv game

According to ComedySportz club sponsor Jim Peterson, the team is learning the basics of improvisation. After assembling this year’s teams, currently, the club is focused on building a sense of community, and said that the first match is scheduled for Feb. 25.

“Since you can’t really rehearse what the people are going to say or suggest,” he says, “Our practices will run on the basic skills.”

Ella Asher, member of Comedysportz, says that she’s looking forward to having in person matches this year.

“Last year,” she says, “Comedysportz was all virtual, so I have only ever played virtual matches like over Zoom. Which it was fun, but like it wasn’t nearly as much fun as it could be.” By Rose Clark