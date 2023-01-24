Counseling Center to start scheduling and college preparation for juniors on Jan. 17

Junior Sriya Chakravarthula enters her course requests for her senior year on Jan. 11, 2023, at CHS. Chakravarthula said she will decide her courses with her counselor on Jan. 25.

Starting on Jan. 17, the counseling center will start scheduling juniors for the 2023-2024 school year. Counselor Casey Danubio said counselors will meet with their students one-on-one to talk about their course requests.

Danubio said, “We sent out a scheduling link and students sign up for fifteen to twenty-minute individual meetings…We sit with each student individually and go over their game plan for graduation, their diploma type, and their future career or college goals.”

For junior Sriya Chakravarthula, she scheduled her meeting with her counselor on Jan. 25.

Chakravarthula said, “I already entered my course requests in Powerschool and I’m just going to confirm my courses with my counselor.”

For college preparation, Danubio said juniors can utilize Naviance or meet with a college and career counselor.

“(Juniors) should use Naviance to research after-high school plans, potentially go to the College and Career Resource Center (CCRC) and go visit colleges within the next few months,” she said.