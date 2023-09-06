Senate prepares for fall blood drive, homecoming

With the school year in full swing, the CHS Senate is hard at work preparing and organizing for the upcoming fall semester events. Junior Sophie Parker, a Senate member, explains how the Senate organizes their committees to plan events.

“First off, to be in Senate it is an elected position, in which you run and then are voted in by your peers,” she said, “Then, for each event we plan we divide into different committees. So right now, I am chairhead of the spirit weeks as well as chairhead of the blood drive.”

Recently, Senate finished preparing for their fall blood drive that is happening on Sept. 7. Next up for Senate to prepare is CHS homecoming. Spirit week is happening the week of Sept. 18, and the dance happening Sept. 23. Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor, explained what goes into preparing for homecoming,

“Homecoming is the big thing right now. They (Senate) need to plan the parade, the trike races, the activities that happen during SRT, the homecoming court, the booths at the stadium, and the music during the passion period, and halftime,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and energy from everyone.”

Senate allows students to become more involved within school, by allowing individuals to come together to plan and organize events. Parker explains why she initially joined Senate.

“I wanted to make a difference in the school, and leave behind something memorable attached to my name,” she said.