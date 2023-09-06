Your source for CHS news

Senior David Racovan competed in the Indiana State Competition in Anderson last year. Racovan said the team has great potential and is thrilled to lead the team.
STEM competition clubs prepare for the upcoming year, host callout meetings in August, September
Senate fall blood drive aims to help community, taking place Sept. 7
Senate fall blood drive aims to help community, taking place Sept. 7
School board member Greg Brown debates with secretary Jennifer Nelson Williams on the topic of the CCS dress code. The school board decided to approve the dress code along with the Student Handbook in a 4 to 1 vote.
CCS school board approves Student Handbook, debates dress code policy
Green Action Club prepares for the school year
Greyhound Connections begin SSRT visits to new students
Members of Gender and Sexuality Alliance play a game during the first meeting on Aug. 31. GSA sponsor Page Deddens said, Our members have done a great job of reaching out to the community and just continuing the success that we started a couple years ago. We meet every other Thursday in room E211.
Gender and Sexuality Alliance aims to create safe space for all students

Senate prepares for fall blood drive, homecoming

Kate Loper
September 6, 2023

With the school year in full swing, the CHS Senate is hard at work preparing and organizing for the upcoming fall semester events. Junior Sophie Parker, a Senate member, explains how the Senate organizes their committees to plan events.

“First off, to be in Senate it is an elected position, in which you run and then are voted in by your peers,” she said, “Then, for each event we plan we divide into different committees. So right now, I am chairhead of the spirit weeks as well as chairhead of the blood drive.”

Recently, Senate finished preparing for their fall blood drive that is happening on Sept. 7. Next up for Senate to prepare is CHS homecoming. Spirit week is happening the week of Sept. 18, and the dance happening Sept. 23. Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor, explained what goes into preparing for homecoming,

“Homecoming is the big thing right now. They (Senate) need to plan the parade, the trike races, the activities that happen during SRT, the homecoming court, the booths at the stadium, and the music during the passion period, and halftime,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and energy from everyone.”

Senate allows students to become more involved within school, by allowing individuals to come together to plan and organize events. Parker explains why she initially joined Senate.

“I wanted to make a difference in the school, and leave behind something memorable attached to my name,” she said.

