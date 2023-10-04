Rising Stars leaders share new ambitions for the club

Meeting twice a month this year rather than once in E151, theater club Rising Stars plans new activities and events for its members.

“I know that our board this year has big ambitions,” Rising Stars sponsor Maggie Cassidy said. “I know they would really like to do, well you know, the first Thursday of every month here at school, and then maybe have the third Thursday of the month be some kind of outing.”

Cassidy said she hopes these extra meetings will allow the club to expand their sights on community-oriented activities and fun bonding excursions.

Senior Sophia Malerbi, a Rising Stars co-president, “We’re just hoping to be more engaged in the community and kind of representation for Carmel theater.”

To serve the community, Rising Stars plans to participate in a food drive at Carmel United Methodist Church.

“They let us use their space at one point in the summer, so we want to give back to them in that case, and for helping out the community,” Malerbi said.

Malerbi also said the club is excited to support other schools’ theater troupes, including middle schools.

Creating a junior Thespian Society, Cassidy said the club would love to bring in kids from the middle school once every month.

“We are supporting the middle schools, and also supporting the other high schools,” Rising stars co-president and senior Will Swigart said. “We’re hoping to take the Rising Stars troupe to go and see productions at the other high schools to kind of, you know, support theater everywhere.”

Rising Stars’ ambitions are high this year, and Cassidy said she is excited to see what the club comes up with.

“I have high hopes that this is going to be the year where things kind of change a little bit,” said Cassidy.