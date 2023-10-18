SROs create drug re-education program, discuss drug prevention

Your source for CHS news

Mahitha Konjeti
October 18, 2023
Hunter+Rogowski%2C+Master+Patrol+Officer+and+SRO%2C+gives+a+presentation+to+students+about+vaping+and+its+consequences.+Rogowski+said+it+was+incredibly+important+to+teach+students+about+the+dangers+of+nicotine+use+to+warn+them+against+using+it.
Hunter Rogowski, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, gives a presentation to students about vaping and its consequences. Rogowski said it was incredibly important to teach students about the dangers of nicotine use to warn them against using it.

A quarter into the 2023-2024 school year, the CHS School Resource Officers (SROs) are in the process of implementing a new drug re-education program designed to prevent drug use in high school students.

According to Cristhian Rodriguez, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, the program is designed to give students the opportunity to learn from their mistakes regarding drug use.

“We collaborated with other districts in the state to create this, almost like, second chance program for students who are caught with vapes,” said Rodriguez. “We’re primarily focusing on cracking down on the use of nicotine. What typically happens is if you get caught (using drugs) you get a discipline (charge) and a ticket your parents have to pay. The pilot program is trying to give these kids a second chance by giving them resources to, you know, like better themselves, so it doesn’t happen again.”

Sophomore Naina Jakhar said she believes the SROs creating a program based on compassion rather than fear is going to be really helpful for students.

“I think it’s cool that they (the SROs) are trying to help kids who struggle with drug abuse instead of just giving them detention or expelling them,” said Jakhar. “Drug abuse is a complicated issue and I’m glad that they (the SROs) are approaching it with empathy.”

Furthermore, Blake Lytle, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, said the program is intended to rehabilitate students with drug problems and not shame them.

“We don’t want to give students who struggle (with drugs) huge tickets because they need help, not a big fine. We give them pamphlets and education resources so they can get better,” said Lytle. “We usually host 2 hour long classes with one of the SROs and the goal is to understand why the kid got into drugs and how we can help them recover, not make them feel worse than they already do.”

