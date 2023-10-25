Your source for CHS news

Science department to discuss whether to use online or physical textbooks

October 25, 2023
New textbooks are being considered in the science department as new science standards are also being introduced. According to biology teacher Jeremy Cook, teachers in the science department are now working on deciding whether to use physical textbooks or online textbooks as they shift standards in the classroom.
 “(Online textbooks are) a little more up to date,” Cook said. “We call it ‘designed’ versus ‘aligned’. They get students more engaged in the content.”
 Cook said that there are more pros than cons for online textbooks, but there are still drawbacks.
“Sometimes students, or parents in particular, want the safety of a real textbook. Students spend too much time on their computers now, and I see teachers shifting back to doing things more paper and pencil because students are overwhelmed by some of the technology,” he said. “When we can cut back, I can see benefits of that also.”
Freshman Ella Lu said she still prefers traditional textbooks.
“I think having a physical textbook is way better,” she said. “Because I can see it, and having to access it online is inconvenient.”
 Cook said that these opinions and more are going to be considered as the science department looks for new textbooks to suit their changing needs. He said his main goal as a teacher is to get students interested in science, and the online textbooks will help interest students. By Allison Washburn
