Rising Stars prepares for Thespian Conference

Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

5
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

More in Beats
Accents prepare for Princess Academy in November
Jodie Yoshitomi, Chemistry Club officer and senior, sets up supplies for the annual Ice cream experiment on Oct. 2. Through the experiment members get to learn about how salt lowers the freezing point, which speeds up the process of melting the ice, which lets the milk chill faster. Yoshitomi said, “It’s a fun activity to incorporate chemistry to make a yummy treat.”
Chemistry Club to make slime at next meeting on Oct. 30
More in CLUBS
Hrithik Arcot, Food for All co-leader and senior, leads a club meeting. Arcot and
Club Spotlight: Food For All
Quiz Bowl members begin another of their Monday afternoon practices, during which they read through “packets” and answer questions testing a wide variety of knowledge across disciplines. Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, said, “We are excited to see the club grow this year, as we have many new members who are eager to play and improve.”
Quiz Bowl wins tournament, practices for upcoming competitions
More in Recent Updates
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.
CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

Rising Stars prepares for Thespian Conference

Ivy Zhen
November 2, 2023
Rising+Stars+members+and+freshmen+Monroe+Melton+and+Colin+Holtz+participate+in+a+theater+warm-up+during+a+meeting.+Newer+members+are+encouraged+to+engage+in+the+club+activities+to+better+hone+their+crafts+for+future+productions+and+the+Thespian+Conference.+%E2%80%9CWe+are+definitely+looking+at+all+of+the+performances+of+kids+going+to+the+conference%2C%E2%80%9D+Cassidy+said.+%E2%80%9CAnd+we+hope+to+get+a+lot+of+participation+in+the+Rising+Stars+showcase+as+well.%E2%80%9D
Rising Stars members and freshmen Monroe Melton and Colin Holtz participate in a theater warm-up during a meeting. Newer members are encouraged to engage in the club activities to better hone their crafts for future productions and the Thespian Conference. “We are definitely looking at all of the performances of kids going to the conference,” Cassidy said. “And we hope to get a lot of participation in the Rising Stars showcase as well.”

Members of Rising Stars prepare for the upcoming Indiana Thespian Regional Conference on Nov. 4 and the State Conference in the winter of next year.

Sophia Malerbi, Rising Stars co-president, said that each year about fifty students, including the entire Rising Stars troupe, about half of the repertory theater class, and the entire Indy fringe cast, participate in the conference.

“I know that [Rising Stars] has a lot of plans and I do know we are going to work towards that at each one of the meetings,” Rising Stars sponsor Maggie Cassidy said. “We’d like to help all the actors work towards a scene, or a monologue, or a solo musical, or duet musical, or something different because we would love to get as many people to go to our thespian conference with us.”

Cassidy said she hopes there will be an even better turnout this year due to the guidance the club will provide, especially to newer members.

“We want to be going over everyone’s scenes and be giving notes, and teaching people, especially people who have never done it before,” Malerbi said.

She said she hopes students participating will be better prepared going into the Conference.

“We want to teach people how to audition and how to be doing the things needed at the competition such as performing a monologue versus a group scene,” Malerbi said.

Will Swigart, Rising Stars co-president, shares another new idea presented by the club.

“I think after the actual Thespian Conference, there will be a showcase,” Swigart said. “So not only will the Rising Stars be performing for the judges, but afterwards they get to perform for families.”

Malerbi shared her thoughts on the showcase, and how it might boost participation.

“We’ve already had a great turnout this year, and I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon,” Malerbi said. “We’ve had a pretty consistent group of people who seem committed to the club.”

She said she thinks the club will love their artists’ showcase idea.

“I think a lot of people will definitely want to go to state this year, especially a lot of underclassmen who’ve never done anything like this before,” Malerbi said. By Ivy Zhen

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *