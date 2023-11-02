Math Club to Compete in Arete Labs and Rose Hulman Math Competition

The Math Club will be participating in the Arete Labs Math Madness competition on Nov. 2 and the Rose Hulman Math Competition on Nov. 4. Individuals will also be practicing for the AMC that is taking place on Nov. 8 and Nov. 14. To prepare for these competitions, Math Club has been participating in independent study with worksheets provided by club sponsor Joseph Broman. Broman said practice and repetition is important to study for the competitions.

“November is going to be a very busy month,” Broman said. “We have the Arete Math Madness during club (on Nov. 2), Rose Hulman on Nov. 4 and we have the AMC contest on Nov. 8 and Nov. 14 after school. It’ll be a really busy month coming up. A lot of the practice going on in the classroom is to prepare for these types of competitions.”

Club president Kevin Hu adds that the Rose Hulman team for CHS has already been determined. He also explains how members are studying for these events. Hu said that the club has been using the after school time to practice with one another and collaborate on tough questions.

“Broman has printed out a couple of past tests for people to take,” Hu said. “Also, some students are working on the USA mathematical talent search for practice.”

However, despite the ongoing competition season, Broman said it is not too late to join math club.

“We always welcome new members during this time,” Broman said. “We would never turn anybody away.”