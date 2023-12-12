Carmel Orchestras to prepare for winter concert

The CHS orchestras will perform in their last concert of the year on Dec. 14. According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, this concert will be a culmination of all orchestra members’ work from this semester.

Hite said she strives to help students improve their work.

“Our goal is always to improve our technique on our instruments and give polished and musical performances,” she said. “I want students to feel as if they’re being given the tools they need to not only play the music on which we’re working in class but also to learn music and continue to improve their performance on their own.”

Howard Gu, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, said he is looking forward to performing at this concert and has been working hard on his playing.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing all the different concerts perform and show off all their hard work, which they’ve been accumulating over the entire semester,” Gu said. “I’ve been practicing a lot at home, and I’ve also been conferencing with my private teacher on certain excerpts in my music that I find difficult.”

Additionally, Gu said he is already looking forward to next year’s spring concert.

“I’m really excited for the winner of the Senior Concerto competition to perform at the spring concert with their solo. I’m really excited to see how that turns out,” he said.

The Senior Concert competition took place in November and featured four seniors. The competition winner will perform their piece with an accompaniment by Symphony Orchestra.