Big Game looks to increase participation after reflection of first semester

Club president and senior Mike Pitz talks with a teacher during SRT. He said he hopes Big Game will have larger crowds for more sports. (Allen Zheng)

Big Game Club president and senior Mike Pitz said Big Game Club has the potential to keep growing and can do more for all sports.

“To be completely honest, it did not go the way I was hoping it would go. There was less support for the sports that don’t always get a whole lot of love. I almost want to apologize to cross country and girls volleyball, which we were out there for a little bit, but girl’s basketball too. I kind of wish some other guys stepped up and went to those because they’re a heck of a team and deserve our full support,” Pitz said.

Club sponsor Brad Pearson agrees and said they could show up to more events in the upcoming second semester.

“I thought the first semester was great at times and could have been better at other times. I wouldn’t say it was successful because attendance wasn’t what it should be. We also weren’t finalist for the WTHR Operation Football Spirit Award, which was a goal of the leaders.”

However, Pitz said they did do a good job for showing up to more mainstream sports.

Pitz said, “We absolutely showed out for football games and now that we’re in the full swing of basketball season, we definitely have had some decent crowds and I think Big Game is a big part of that and I’m really thankful for them.”