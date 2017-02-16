PRESS RELEASE – Men’s High School Basketball Coach Set to Retire Scott Heady Signs with Marian University

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Carmel, IN – Carmel High School Boys’ Head Basketball Coach Scott Heady will retire at the end of the school year. 55-year old Heady has accepted the position of men’s basketball coach at Marian University. Heady has been with the school district for seven years as a head coach and PE teacher.

“I have one of the best high school basketball coaching jobs in the country here at Carmel,” Heady says. “I am fortunate to be moving on to what I believe will be one of the best small college basketball jobs in the country. This is a tremendous opportunity at Marian University and I’m looking forward to the new challenges of coaching at the college level.”

Heady has an overall coaching record of 350-164 over 22 seasons. His record with the Carmel boys’ basketball team to date is 134-37. Heady helped lead Carmel to four Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference Championships (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015), four sectional championships (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016) and back-to-back Class 4A state championships in 2012 and 2013.

“I will miss everything at Carmel,” Heady admits. “Just being a part of Carmel High School and Carmel Basketball has given my family and I memories that we will cherish forever. We have enjoyed a high level of success, but I’ve also been so fortunate to coach high-character, talented, selfless, student athletes on all our teams.”

Heady has coached seven Academic 1st Team All-State Selections, three Indiana All-Stars and two Trester Award Winners (State Mental Attitude Award).

“Scott Heady has left a legacy of achievement that will be remembered for a lifetime,” Jim Inskeep, Carmel Clay Schools Athletic Director says. “The culture of hard work and ‘team first’ mentality will endure into future seasons. We are going to miss him in many ways, especially the class he exudes in leading our program.”

Heady will finish out the season with the Carmel boys’ basketball team. Interested coaching candidates should contact Athletics Director Jim Inskeep at[email protected]. The announcement of a new coach is expected in mid-April.